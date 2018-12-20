GomSpace and ESA Sign Contract to Initiate Work on New GOMX Mission

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace has signed a 300k€ development contract with ESA for the initiation of a new GOMX-5 satellite mission to demonstrate new nanosatellite capabilities for the next generation of constellations requiring high speed communications links and high levels of manoeuvrability.

"We are happy that we with the support from ESA can continue with the next chapter of our very succesfull GOMX flight demonstration program. With the GOMX program we continuously develop and demonstrate new capabilities for nanosatellites that our customers can depend on for their future programs", says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

The mission will consist of two nanosatellites in the 20kg class with an improved platform for increased power handling and reliability. Further, the satellites will be equipped with a number of advanced communication technology payloads to be announced after final selection.

The present contract covers design and specification work planned for 2019 and is expected to be followed by additional contracts for the subsequent implementation. Launch for the GOMX-5 mission is foreseen to be in 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45 40 31 55 57

Email: nbu@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-and-esa-sign-contract-to-initiate-work-on-new-gomx-mission,c2704823

The following files are available for download: