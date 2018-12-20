Tigo and Ericsson accelerate digitalization in Senegal

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tigo Senegal selects Ericsson for three-year nationwide network modernization project

Ericsson will upgrade the service provider's legacy network infrastructure and expand mobile broadband coverage across the West African nation

Project covers more than 1,000 sites and includes the rollout of Ericsson Radio System

Tigo Senegal has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) for its nationwide network modernization project as it looks to accelerate digitalization in the expanding Senegalese market.

The terms of the new three-year deal cover over 1000 existing sites including the latest Ericsson Radio System (ERS) technology to refresh legacy infrastructure, roll out LTE across the country, and modernize and expand Tigo's mobile backhaul network with Ericsson's MINI-LINK.

Ericsson will also provide Cloud Packet Core and Cloud Data Management and Policy solutions for the modernization of Tigo's core network to reduce OPEX and simplify the introduction of new user services. Additional solutions include Ericsson's Mobile Packet Backbone Network (MPBN) and OSS migration to Ericsson Network Manager.

Mass Thiam, CEO of Tigo, says: "Senegal is on the brink of a huge digital transformation which will open up new business opportunities and revitalize the nation's economy. To enable and speed up this process, Tigo, with Ericsson as its partner, is rapidly upgrading our legacy network systems to deliver the quality, capacity and overall network performance that our enterprise and subscriber customers demand."

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: "Ericsson's best-in-class LTE solutions will secure Tigo's network performance and quality while delivering a differentiated experience to their subscribers. By improving both indoor and outdoor network coverage, Tigo will be able to deliver digital services including mobile data and mobile financial services across the entire Senegalese market."

Notes to Editors

Additional technical information:

All sites selected for LTE rollout will have a smart refresh of 1,800 radios that will be modernized to accommodate L 1800 with Ericsson's multi-standard Radio 2219.

The latest Baseband models are considered for LTE introduction. As data consumption picks up on LTE, legacy capacity can be evolved smoothly to carry LTE traffic, while reusing the Baseband. Basebands are 5G-ready and support LTE (FDD & TDD), WCDMA, GSM, NB-IoT, and Cat-M1 on the same single-board.

MINI-LINK is a powerful and cost-efficient microwave node fulfilling the requirements of mobile broadband evolution.

