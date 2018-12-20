CRU launches the Lithium Market Outlook Service

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global demand for lithium is expected to rise dramatically in the coming years, mainly due to its importance in lithium-ion batteries for the burgeoning EV sector.

As the lithium market matures and becomes increasingly commoditised, CRU is pleased to announce the launch of the Lithium Market Outlook Service. This service will complement CRU's existing analysis services in the battery sector including the Battery Metals Market Outlook, Cobalt Market Outlook and Nickel Market Outlook.

The lithium market outlook service comprises the following key elements:

5-year forecast of lithium supply broken down by asset and region

5-year forecast of lithium demand by end-use and region

5-year price forecast for lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and spodumene concentrate

Detailed lithium cost model encompassing all operating hard rock and brine operations

Weekly price assessment of the Chinese battery-grade lithium carbonate price

Regular news, insights and ad hoc analysis.

George Heppel, editor of the Lithium Market Outlook Service, said, "The next 5 years are expected to be extremely transformative for the global lithium market. On the demand side, 2018 marks the first year when demand for lithium for batteries has outstripped all other end uses combined, and double-digit growth is expected in the long-term. Looking to supply, the story is very much one of a burgeoning pipeline with large-scale expansions expected in hard rock and brine operations alike.

"CRU has carefully tracked the lithium market for several years now as part of multi-client studies and bespoke projects. This new analysis product builds not only on this extensive experience but also on our existing framework for battery market analysis, built in conjunction with our nickel and cobalt services."

