

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault and JMCG announce an agreement in Electric Vehicles on Chinese market. Groupe Renault will take a significant part of JMEV, a subsidiary of JMCG and one of the main EV player in China. Groupe Renault will thus complete its offering, increase its presence in the country and further support JMEV development.



JMEV expects to sell 50,000 electric cars in 2018.



The company noted that the agreement will be reviewed by the relevant authorities in China during first half 2019. JMCG and Groupe Renault expect to close the transaction in 2019.



