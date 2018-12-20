At the request of Cyxone AB, Cyxone AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from December 20, 2018. Security name: CYXONE TO3 ---------------------------- Short name: CYX TO3 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011751817 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 165516 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 3,75 - 7,50 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in Cyxone AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 02, 2019 - September 18, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 16, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold on 08-503 015 50.