Donnerstag, 20.12.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1CYEY ISIN: DK0060228559 
20.12.2018 | 10:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

TDC A/S and DKT Holdings ApS: Financial calendar for 2019

TDC and DKT Holdings releases its financial calendar for 2019 as set out below.

9 January
Start of closed period prior to Financial Statements for 2018

21 February
Financial Statements for 2018
Annual Report 2018 public on www.tdcgroup.com

8 April
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - March 2019

16 May
Interim Financial Statements January - March 2019

8 July
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - June 2018

21 August
Interim Financial Statements January - June 2019

8 October
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - September 2019

21 November
Interim Financial Statements January - September 2019

31 December
End of fiscal year 2019

Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 9:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.

The trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group and entered on TDC's insider list is four weeks from the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

Attachment

  • Release 71- 2019 Financial calender (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3cceeca8-c455-4c16-9e52-5f87e63e8397)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)