IBC SOLAR Provides Solar Hybrid Solution for Private Housing Estate in Lebanon

BAD STAFFELSTEIN, Germany, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

IBC SOLAR AG, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) systems and energy storage, has equipped a private housing estate in Lebanon with an off-grid PV system including batteries for backup storage. The solution was realised by IBC SOLAR's long term Premium Partner SMART AGE.

Feelwood Village Compound is located in Baabdat. The private housing estate with eleven residential deluxe buildings was finalised in the beginning of 2016. Feelwood is committed to provide a clean and quiet environment to its residents. Noting the dependency on diesel generators in the area due to chronic utility cut-offs, the owner "Corbani Group" decided to invest in an off-grid PV system. 230 polycrystalline modules have been installed on different roofs. The yield should reach 80,000 kWh per year. 48 lead-gel batteries store the solar energy to make it available at night. The owner's aim was to reduce the diesel generator usage during daytime and to rely only on stored solar energy at night.

To develop a turnkey solution, SMART AGE conducted the site evaluation, determining customer requirements and expectations as well as associated load curves. After several iterations and in-depth analysis of the collected data, Smart Age compiled a tailored solution to fit the requirements. The design of the 60-kWp PV hybrid plant was further validated by IBC SOLAR, which provided all necessary components such as IBC SOLAR Line modules, batteries, inverters and the IBC TopFix 200 mounting system.

Lebanon has been an important target market for IBC SOLAR since 2015. Private households and companies are increasingly investing in PV solutions, with a focus on self-supply with solar power to reduce energy costs and to become more independent from utilities.