

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to tighten monetary policy, despite rising risks to growth.



The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter point, as widely expected, and indicated it still expects to hike rates twice in the first half of next year.



Investors were disappointed as the central bank's tone was not as dovish as some had hoped.



The German DAX was down 125 points or 1.16 percent at 10,641, with selling seen across the board.



The benchmark index fell nearly 2 percent earlier in the day to hit its lowest level since late 2016.



The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee will announce its latest interest rate decision later today, with analysts expecting no significant change in policy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX