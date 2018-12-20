Essence Group to Launch SigmaDots at This Year's CES

HERZLIYA, Israel, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NewBlockchain Enabled Cyber-Security SolutionAvailable forIoT

While there are still major hurdles to overcome in our connected world, and no standards for IoT devices to be protected with traditional security tools, there is an increased threat to security. And according to Gartner, there will be 25 billion connected things in use by 2021.

"In a world where the use of technology is ever-present, so is the risk of cyber attack's - with increasingly dire consequences," said Essence Group Chairman and CEO Dr. Haim Amir. "We founded SigmaDots to provide a differentiator in a world where everything is connected - and vulnerable."

So, what can companies and individuals do to prevent cyber attacks?

Essence Group is leveraging 25 years of IoT experience, introducing SigmaDots, by bringing the power of blockchain-based cybersecurity to the IoT ecosystem. SigmaDots is a serverless architecture based on a next generation blockchain that goes beyond patching deficiencies of scalability, speed, and energy efficiency. It utilizes decentralized architecture that mitigates risk of failures and ensures continuity for service providers.

With nearly 25 years of developing connected devices Essence Group is using its experience and knowledge to build advanced cyber-solutions to help others ensure their IoT devices and networks are safe. With SigmaDots, they have developed a ground-breaking security solution in cooperation with leading communications solutions providers.



SigmaDots, part of the Essence Group of companies, is testing the cyber protection mechanism in an end-to-end IoT environment together with a partner-one of the world's largest monitoring companies. Results are showing that all assets are protected through the entire architecture.

"SigmaDots can safely protect an IoT system from ten to millions of nodes, delivering the foundation for true security," explained SigmaDots GM, Itsik Harpaz. It secures all types of interactions, and verticals including: communications; healthcare; industrial and smart home. "In the future the technology will also support the automotive industry."

SigmaDots will be unveiled at the Essence Group booth #42249 during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las VegasJanuary 9-12, 2019.

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 23 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 20 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives. The multiple award-winning Care@Home Multi-Service Platform is an Aging-in-Place product suite offering seamless home care monitoring indoors and outdoors, allowing independence for seniors and peace of mind to their loved ones.

