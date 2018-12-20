

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK) and Gemalto said that they have received merger control Regulatory Clearances from both the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Mexican competition authority, following Thales's commitment to divest its general purpose hardware security modules (GP HSM) business globally to a suitable purchaser. This clearance is effective immediately.



Thales and Gemalto noted that they have now obtained 11 of the required 14 Regulatory Clearances.



Thales and Gemalto said they continue to work constructively with the competent antitrust authorities to obtain the remaining merger control Regulatory Clearances in Russia and the United States. In addition, Thales and Gemalto are seeking Regulatory Clearance relating to foreign investments from the competent authority in Russia. The transaction should close shortly after all of the Regulatory Clearances have been secured, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2019.



