EthosEnergy has been awarded a contract by Bizkaia Energia for the installation of its unique ECOMAX control technology on two GE Frame 9 gas turbines in a world first on this equipment type.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005270/en/

EthosEnergy's Optimization and Upgrade ECOMAX technology (Photo: Business Wire)

The contract is for full installation and commissioning of the ECOMAX auto-tuning technology on the Frame 9 turbines located at the Amorebieta combined cycle gas plant in Bilbao, Spain. This will be the first time EthosEnergy has worked with Bizkaia Energia.

Director of Engineering, Project and Planning from Bizkaia Energia said, "EthosEnergy took the time to understand our key drivers for this work and tailored a solution accordingly.

"Not only is their ECOMAX technology cost effective, it allows us the flexibility and independence to enhance the tuning of our Frame 9 turbines ensuring they run at their optimum rate."

Kurt Berg, SVP of Optimization Upgrades at EthosEnergy, said, "This is an important milestone for EthosEnergy, not only is this the first time our ECOMAX system has been installed in Europe, these turbines will be the first GE 9Fs with ECOMAX globally.

"We understood that the tuning of these turbines was vital to Bizkaia Energia and our customized solution provides them with auto-tuning capability which reduces downtime and, improves efficiency and reliability."

ECOMAX is a stand-alone, real-time automatic combustion optimization system which actively manages the complex dynamics of thermal performance. With over 1.5 million operating hours of proven performance, this proven system returns control and optimization of the combustion process to the operator. ECOMAX delivers a fully automated solution that eliminates the need for manual tuning, optimizing the gas turbine combustor systems in near real-time while controlling emissions and managing dynamics within the framework of operator-set parameters.

Gas turbine optimization solutions like ECOMAX are a part of the overall products and services offered by EthosEnergy designed to maximize the return on our customer's investment in power generation technologies.

Notes to Editor

EthosEnergy is a leading independent service provider of rotating equipment services and solutions to the power, oil gas and industrial markets. Globally, these services include facility operations maintenance; design, manufacture and application of engineered components, upgrades and re-rates; repair, overhaul and optimization of gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers, pumps, compressors and other high-speed rotating equipment as well as power plant engineering and procurement and construction. www.ethosenergygroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005270/en/

Contacts:

Katie Elder, Head of Communications, EthosEnergy

Tel: +44 (0) 1224 367279, email: katie.elder@ethosenergygroup.com



Jennifer Gibson, Communications Manager, EthosEnergy

Tel: +44 (0) 1224 367256, email: Jennifer.gibson@ethosenergygroup.com