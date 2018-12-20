XCMG's 'Apprentice Season 4' Offers Recruits Valuable Industry Insight

SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "XCMG Apprentice Season 4: Insiders" is in full swing, as its roster of five international recruits from the U.S., Pakistan, India, Venezuela and Uzbekistan, in addition to learning about the development of the company's world-leading technologies and products at its headquarter in Xuzhou, China, have played an important role in supporting XCMG's presence at bauma China 2018.

The five apprentices have explored XCMG's achievements in Intelligent Manufacturing, high-end products, R&D and global marketing. In addition to their exposure to industry workings at bauma China 2018, they've visited the world's largest construction machinery factory and Asia's largest vibration and noise lab, also had the opportunities to operate XCMG's products.

"Most of my past experiences with heavy machinery have been theory or operational analysis," said Marvi from Pakistan. "I'm very thankful to XCMG for providing hands-on operating experience with excavators and other heavy machinery that I've never driven or been exposed to before. Driving both the XE150D and G1 cranes was a thrill, and operating the monstrous XE2000 was the experience of a lifetime!"

"During the week we not only made new friends from around the world, but also introduced XCMG's products, technologies and culture to global XCMG fans," noted Liu Jing, an Apprentice mentor in XCMG's Hoisting Machinery Business Division. "XCMG is home to many talented engineers and technicians who practice our 'Advanced and Durable' gold standard and are role models who motivate everyone to make progress and push the company to new heights."

Launched in January 2016, the XCMG Apprentice Program was created to offer young talents from around the world the opportunity to learn about XCMG, its innovative technologies and global influence while promoting international exchange in the construction machinery industry and sharing Chinese culture. "Making the world a better place" has always been part of XCMG's mission. Young people worldwide are invited to join XCMG to discover the technologies and contribute to the sustainable development of the industry.

