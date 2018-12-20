

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices resumed declines to fall about 3 percent on Thursday on worries about the outlook for demand after the Fed's less dovish forward guidance on interest rates.



Investors also fret about oversupply in the market after data released by the Energy Information Administration showed a much less than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.



Global benchmark Brent crude fell 2.9 percent to $55.60 a barrel in European trade, while U.S. light crude oil futures for February delivery were down 3.2 percent at $46.63 a barrel.



Crude oil futures contracts for January expired at $47.20 a barrel on Wednesday, gaining $0.96 or 2.1 percent for the session. Crude Oil futures for February ended higher by 3.4 percent at $48.17 a barrel in the previous session.



The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter point, as widely expected, and indicated it still expects to hike rates twice in the first half of next year.



Investors fear that the Fed's commitment to tighten monetary policy could choke economic growth at a time when the global economy is facing headwinds on several fronts.



Risk-off sentiment in global equity markets is also weighing on the commodity.



