Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-12-20 12:16 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 20, 2018, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of Baltic Horizon Fund managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS and to list its 10 000 additional bonds on Baltic Bond List. Proceeding from the above, 10 000 additional bonds of Baltic Horizon Fund will be listed on Friday, December 21, 2018 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Thus, altogether 40 000 bonds of Baltic Horizon Fund (ISIN: EE3300111467) will be traded under the trading code NHCB042523A on or about Friday, December 21, 2018. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.