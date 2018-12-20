BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings



BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc as at 30 November 2018 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/comit-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 2639



20 December 2018



END

