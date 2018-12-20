Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Dec-2018 / 10:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") The Company was notified on 19 December 2018 of the exercise and sale of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Listing Rule Buyout Scheme, Travis Perkins Deferred Share Bonus Plan and Travis Perkins Performance Share Plan over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the Director/PDMR set out below. Alan Williams, Director Number of Sale Date Number of Price Beneficial % of shares Shares Interest ISC exercised Sold under the Listing Rule Buyout Scheme 15,317 18/12/2018 7,214 GBP10.987707 131,630<0.1 On exercise, sufficient shares were sold to satisfy the tax liabilities arising on exercise and the balance of 8,103 Ordinary Shares was retained and immediately transferred to Alan Williams's wife, Fiona Williams, at nil cost. Alan and Fiona Williams's total shareholding in the Company represents <0.1 % of the Company's issued share capital. Paul Tallentire, PDMR Number Number Sale Date Number Price Beneficial % of of of Interest of shares shares Shares IS exercise exercise Sold C d under d under the the Deferred Performa Share nce Bonus Share Plan Plan 2,438 338 18/12/2018 1,309 GBP10.987707 49,754<0 .1 On exercise, sufficient shares were sold to satisfy the tax liabilities arising on exercise and the balance of 1,467 Ordinary Shares was retained. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Alan Williams 2) Fiona Williams 3) Paul Tallentire 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Financial Officer 2) PCA of Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer 3) CEO General Merchanting Division b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise and sale of options under the Travis Perkins Listing Rule Buyout Scheme, Travis Perkins Deferred Share Bonus Plan and Travis Perkins Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) 1) 7,214 GBP10.987707 2) 8,103 2) Nil 3) 1,309 3) GBP10.987707 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total 1) 1) 7,214 1) GBP10.987 GBP79,265 707 2) 8,103 .32 2) Nil 3) 1,309 2) nil 3) 3) GBP10.987 GBP14,382 707 .91 e) Date of the transaction 18/12/2018 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6956 EQS News ID: 760899 End of Announcement EQS News Service

