

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as the U.S. dollar slipped towards a 10-day low after holding steady earlier in the session following the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.



Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,254.90 per ounce after declining the most since November 27 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were also up 0.2 percent at $1,258.50 per ounce.



The dollar fell against its rivals in European trade as the Fed's commitment to tighten monetary policy, despite rising risks to growth, added to investor worries about slowing global growth.



The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates for the fourth time in a year and signaled it still expects to hike rates twice in the first half of next year, despite mounting economic headwinds.



Risk-off sentiment has taken hold of the capital markets, helping spur demand for government bonds and gold.



The dollar is failing to sustain an early move to the upside on concerns that a trade war would damage global growth prospects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX