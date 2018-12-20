The brewery giant has joined the band of corporations cutting their carbon emissions with corporate PPAs. The deal now is the UK's largest of this type. But elsewhere in Europe unsubsidized solar PPAs are also taking hold, indicating a striving industry despite a turn away from FIT schemes.Nothing is better than to drink a beer in the Sun? Well, the producers of Budweiser suggest drinking the Sun in a beer might be even better. Beer brewer AB InBev UK has signed a deal with Lightsource BP regarding a 100 MW of solar power for their production of Budweiser in the UK. By the company's account ...

