Softomotive is Positioned Amongst 2018 Technology Leaders in Robotics Process Automation Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recent study "Market Outlook: Robotics Process Automation (RPA), 2018-2023, Worldwide" analyzes market dynamics, technology trends, short-term and long-term opportunities, and vendor ecosystem of the global market. This research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate different vendors capabilities, competitive differentiation, and its market position.

According to the Quadrant's research findings, Softomotive is positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2018 SPARK Matrix analysis of the global RPA market. Softomotive is amongst the early providers of automation solution and offers WinAutomation, the desktop version, and ProcessRobot, an enterprise-class RPA platform with capabilities including centralized robot management and control, advanced analytics, ROI dashboard, scalability, enhanced security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) through integration with best-in-class cognitive services, including Microsoft, Google, and IBM Watson and ABBYY FlexiCapture.

Softomotive has demonstrated a strong technology value proposition with comprehensive RPA functionalities and support for attended, unattended automation use cases. The company is able to support organizations throughout their RPA journey by enabling them to start small, learn quickly and scale seamlessly. Softomotive has registered tremendous growth in terms of both revenue and client base in the last few years.

According to Vishal Sharma, Industry Research Manager at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Softomotive is able to attract customers from both mid-market to large enterprise organizations by offering an advanced technology value proposition, quick ROI, competitive pricing strategy, and competitive differentiation strategy for different market segments". He further adds, "Softomotive technology vision and roadmap is in-line with the overall industry trends and developments, including improvement in AI and cognitive capabilities, deep learning, and advanced enterprise-grade features".

Marios Stavropoulos, the CEO of Softomotive stated: "We are delighted to be acknowledged amongst the technology leaders in the 2018 SPARK Matrix analysis of the global RPA market." He continued: "Softomotive is the only RPA vendor to offer a desktop versionWinAutomation, as well as server-based unattended and attended automation solutionsProcessRobot. These two working independently or together are uniquely qualified to support the RPA needs of any enterprise irrespective of their size."

About Softomotive

Softomotive is a leading worldwide provider of Robotic Process Automation solutions, trusted by more than 8,000 companies worldwide.

Softomotive provides the smoothest RPA journey by allowing you to start small, learn quickly and scale seamlessly. This helps to reduce overall project risk and avoids high up-front costs which can make achieving a positive ROI that much harder.

WinAutomation is the world's best desktop automation tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows-based platform for building software robots.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverable are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

Learn more https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

