

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's current account surplus increased in October after declining in the previous month, but was lower than the same month last year.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 23 billion from EUR 18 billion in September, figures from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday. In October 2017, the surplus was EUR 35 billion.



Surpluses in goods, services and primary income accounts were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income.



The goods trade surplus rose to EUR 18 billion from EUR 17 billion in September, the services surplus grew to EUR 11 billion from EUR 9 billion and the surplus in primary income climbed to EUR 8 billion from EUR 5 billion.



Meanwhile, the deficit in the secondary income account widened to EUR 15 billion from EUR 13 billion.



