

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $131.6 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $223.5 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $469.1 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $2.38 billion from $2.17 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.03 to $2.08



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX