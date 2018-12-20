-- Plan International aid project aims to make inner cities a safer place

In lieu of Christmas gifts to customers, Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, will again donate to the same worthy cause we supported during the year as a reliable partner to the child welfare organization Plan International Deutschland. The €15,000 will be put to good use in the name of our customers and ours to make Delhi, India, Hanoi, Vietnam, and other big cities safer and more inclusive places to be, particularly for adolescent girls.

This project aims to afford girls safe access to public spaces, so they can move about their cities freely and have a say in their future.

Maike Röttger, National Director, Plan International Deutschland e.V. stated, "With the generous donation of €15,000, Plan International was able to train 3,500 adolescent girls in 140 workshops on Being Safe in the City. Participants learnt about asserting their right to the city, challenging gender stereotypes and social norms, recognizing gender inequality and ways to proactively speak about issues of safety and inclusion. They identified decision-makers and local authorities who can support them to address the gender-based violence and insecurity they face. As part of the workshop, the girls took part in safety walks in their neighborhood, analyzing the safety situation based on seven principles. Based on the analysis they are developing recommendations on how to improve their neighborhood. This includes e.g. strengthening police presence in their resettlement area, increasing the network of safe houses where the adolescent girls can find support, and assigning budgets for their use of and access to parks. These recommendations are then presented to the local authorities to discuss how to address the issues. Thank you, Vincotech, for empowering girls and contributing to making cities safer for them."

Eckart Seitter, Senior VP Sales Marketing at Vincotech, says, "Vincotech champions equal rights within the company, and we want to do the same in the world outside. Gender inequality is still prevalent and achieving equal rights for all is a journey of small steps. But this project presents a real opportunity to make huge strides for vulnerable young girls in these regions. We are proud to be making our small contribution to the cause and are tracking the 'Safer Cities for Girls' project's progress with keen interest."

Best wishes for a peaceful holiday season to all from Vincotech. More about this project at https://www.vincotech.com/company/social-responsibility/15000-to-safer-cities-for-girls-project.html

Vincotech is a trademark of Vincotech Holdings S.à.r.l.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues. With approximately 800 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success. To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

ABOUT PLAN

Plan International is an independent organization, with no religious, political or governmental affiliations. We stand up for children's rights worldwide and strive to be open, accountable and honest in what we do. We have been working for nearly 80 years to tackle poverty, violence and injustice. In more than 70 countries, girls and boys are encouraged to actively shape their future. Our main objective is to achieve sustainable change and to enhance the living conditions of the people in our partner countries. When disasters or conflict threatens their lives and well-being, we are quick to respond. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals encourage us to continue strengthening girls and women and promote gender equality. Our global movement Because I am a Girl is dedicated to ensuring justice and equality for all girls and young women. For information about Plan International Deutschland e.V., please see: www.plan.de

