AVI-SPL Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Growth Diversification in the Managed Video Conferencing Service Market

AVI-SPL leverages its expertise in newer types of self-service applications to help businesses migrate from traditional operational modalities to fully integrated AV and unified communications systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global managed video conferencing service market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes workplace technology services provider AVI-SPL, Inc. with the 2018 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for increasing its revenues by 25.8% in 2017, well above the market average. This significant year-on-year growth was made possible through a combination of growth diversification and an emphasis on delivering a strong customer ownership and service experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/800886/Frost_Sullivan_Award.jpg

"AVI-SPL's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.1% over the last two years far exceeds the market average. It has made optimal use of its wide footprint across the United States, Canada, the UK, and Germany to extend its offerings to a range of customers, including 85% of the Fortune 100," said Alaa Saayed Industry Director. "It's simple and intuitive self-service model for managing and monitoring the entire AV and Unified Communications (UC) ecosystem has been especially attractive to organizations migrating away from large managed service providers' (MSPs') traditional full-concierge service."

The company scales technical products and services to the needs of each customer to help them transform their workplace. It has a well-established portfolio of services that includes professional, remote managed, and onsite managed services. The centerpiece of these services is the AVI-SPL Symphony, which enables businesses to automate back-end processes to schedule, monitor, manage, and analyze global video conferencing and AV assets from a single platform. Irrespective of the customer's AV or UC infrastructure, it proactively monitors the meeting environment and experience, allowing customers to easily access user and device level settings, monitor call quality, create custom workflows, manage permissions, and set role-based alert thresholds.

In addition to its acclaimed product development, the company has been able to implement a strong partnership and acquisition strategy to ensure long-term growth. Some of its prominent M&As include:

The 2016 acquisition of Anderson AV, a premier AV systems integration company, which enabled AVI-SPL to induct 160 employees and 5 offices across California and Texas into its network

and into its network The acquisition of VideoLink, a Boston -based broadcasting and production technology company with patented enterprise video offerings including ReadyCam corporate video studio and EnhancedIP video transmission over public Internet protocol

-based broadcasting and production technology company with patented enterprise video offerings including ReadyCam corporate video studio and EnhancedIP video transmission over public Internet protocol The partnership with Vega Asia and Connected Vision Group, AV/IT solutions providers that became the primary support for AVI-SPL's multi-national customers throughout Asia , including key locations in India , and Australia .

and Connected Vision Group, AV/IT solutions providers that became the primary support for AVI-SPL's multi-national customers throughout , including key locations in , and . The acquisition of Interactive Solutions, Inc., an AV and UC solutions provider that supports AVI-SPL's goal of enhancing its physical presence in high-demand markets

"AVI-SPL has constantly adapted its product and service portfolio to evolving market trends such as the widespread use of UC and collaboration tools, the growth of huddle rooms, the emergence of more intelligent AV technologies, and the rise of Big Data and analytics," noted Saayed. "Its highly effective growth strategies have caused its revenues to more than double since 2015, making it richly deserving of the 2018 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AVI-SPL, Inc.

AVI-SPL is a global workplace technology services provider offering world-class AV and UC solutions and award-winning managed services to create vibrant, collaborative experiences and transformative innovations. With the industry's most certified experts, AVI-SPL's highly-trained team works hand-in-hand with organizations worldwide to strategize, design, deploy, manage and support AV and UC solutions that improve business outcomes through enhanced employee and customer experiences. Visit AVISPL.com to learn more, or connect with AVI-SPL on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com