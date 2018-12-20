Inspirata, Inc.: Healthcare Technology Product and Marketing Leader, Gregory Tennant, Joins Inspirata as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

Tampa, FL, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata, Inc. announced today that healthcare technology product and marketing leader, Gregory (Greg) Tennant, has joined Inspirata as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, effective December 3, 2018.





Based in the company's headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Greg is responsible for leading the company's strategic planning and investments in conjunction with Inspirata's CEO, Satish Sanan. Greg is also responsible for driving Inspirata's go-to-market strategy and overall branding strategy. Greg is a growth-oriented healthcare technology product and marketing strategist. He has 8+ years as CEO, has led revenue growth of $525M+ and successfully led multiple companies to market leadership positions.



"Greg has a wealth of experience in strategic planning, brand development and marketing, particularly in the healthcare sector," says Chairmen and CEO, Satish Sanan. "He has developed and marketed dozens of offerings to the healthcare market, successfully repositioned companies, and has a strong knowledge of healthcare compliance and quality requirements".

Prior to joining Inspirata, Greg led corporate and product marketing at DrFirst, where he supported multiple sales channels to achieve record company growth and used state-of-the-art digital targeting and outbound sales platforms to launch two mobile solutions. Greg holds a degree in Economics and Business Management from Cornell University and Executive MBA Certifications from Cornell Johnson School of Management and Duke University Fuquay School of Business.

"Greg's command of competitive positioning, enterprise technology and the healthcare industry, combined with his impressive abilities in marketing and leadership enable him to provide effective strategies that will further Inspirata's market leadership", says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan.







About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique "solution-as-a-service" business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards.



