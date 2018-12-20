Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Peak Health Solutions Signs New Contract for Streamline Health(R) eValuator Automated Pre-bill Analysis Solution

Peak Health Solutions to Use and Resell eValuator to Its Nationwide Base of Clients

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2018 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced it signed a contract with Peak Health Solutions for Streamline Health eValuator, its new cloud-based automated pre-bill coding analysis technology. Peak Health Solutions also signed a Master Services Agreement with the Company enabling it to resell eValuator to its client base.

Peak Health Solutions, an AMN Healthcare company, provides clinical documentation improvement, coding, auditing and related training and educational services to its national clients including multi-facility hospital systems, large IDN's, teaching and community hospitals and large physician practices. In addition, Peak's government division supports the United States Armed Forces, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Navy, Air Force and Army.

"We are pleased to have Peak Health Solutions become the latest organization to use eValuator to help them improve their coding accuracy and improve their revenue integrity," stated David Sides,president and chief executive officer of Streamline Health. "Additionally, we look forward to helping Peak resell access to our automated, pre-bill coding analysis platform to its broad base of provider organizations across the country."

"Streamline Health's eValuator pre-bill coding analysis technology will be a valuable tool for both increased optimization and analytics and we are excited to bring this technology to our clients," said Justin Schmidt, senior vice president and founder of Peak Health Solutions. "The fact that Streamline has inpatient, outpatient and professional fee applications works very well for us and our diverse client base."

About Peak Health Solutions

Peak Health Solutions, an AMN Healthcare company (NYSE: AMN), is a leading national provider of mid-revenue cycle solutions to the acute care and physician practice markets. They provide customizable services include remote medical coding, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), compliance and revenue integrity auditing, denials management, physician training and education, HIM optimization, preceptor development, and interim HIM staffing. Peak provides both fully and partially outsourced solutions through its domestic and offshore capabilities. Peak's national client footprint includes multi-facility hospital systems, large IDN's, teaching and community hospitals, and large physician practices. Peak's government division supports the United States Armed Forces, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Navy, Air Force and Army. For more information, visit www.peakhs.com.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge-- producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

