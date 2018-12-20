Top Global Brands Select Sectigo to Manage Their Digital Certificate Deployments Across the Enterprise

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 20, 2018(formerly Comodo CA), the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority and a leader in web security solutions, today announced a 40% year-over-year increase in enterprise sales, highlighted by the addition of leading brands worldwide in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, travel, and other sectors.

The new customers join an already impressive roster of companies, including Intel, InterContinental Hotels Group, and/or IoT Manager solutions.

"As we have seen recently with Ericsson and the Equifax breach report , expired certificates can have major implications on day-to-day operations for a business. It is critical that enterprises partner with a provider that can deliver a simple and automated way to manage any certificate in their environment," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "The cost to the business, as well as consumer confidence, is far too high to risk downtime from unexpected expirations."

Sectigo Certificate Manager is a cloud-based solution that delivers complete real-time visibility and lifecycle control over any certificate in an environment. The platform provides the automation, tools, support, and capabilities to prevent manual errors and outages from unexpected certificate expiration. Unique to Sectigo, Certificate Manager provides enterprises with a low-cost way to secure and manage their private intranet certificates, such as intranet sites, VPN or wireless authentication, and device identification (mobile device deployments, BYOD), while adhering to corporate and industry compliance standards. In turn, API administrators can manage every possible type of certificate from a single intuitive dashboard, including:

Public TLS/SSL certificates

Private CA certificates

Corporate email encryption S/MIME certificates

Code signing certificates

Device certificates

"As enterprises deploy more non-Windows machines, Android devices, and iOS devices, it's become more challenging to rely exclusively on Microsoft CA to secure the entire network. With the growth of connected devices and mobile workers, 'free' or bundled PKI solutions cannot consistently deliver adequate flexibility or security," explained Jennifer Binet, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Sectigo. "Large organizations need a single source of truth for Public SSL, S/MIME certificates, and Private CA, to meet the increasingly complex connectivity requirements."

Sectigo has also seen significant adoption of its secure email) solution by brands worldwide. With the average pretexting or business email compromise), BEC and policies related to email encryption require that organizations look for comprehensive and easy-to-deploy solutions with automation functionality. Sectigo continues to innovate with an aggressive roadmap, across its product portfolio, in order to meet the evolving needs of companies tackling an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Sectigo.

