Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2018) - International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCQB: ISBG) ("ISBG" or the "Company"), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited to announce that 1) Trademark applications have been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for the Company's new CBD products, 2) the distribution footprint for its CBD products will initially include marketplaces driven by BioPulse Labs ("BioPulse") and Canbiola, Inc. ("Canbiola"), and 3) ISBG is working with BioPulse to establish an expanded distribution footprint including but not limited to Amazon.com and an aggressive trade show circuit.

"The U.S. President is expected to sign the 2018 Farm Bill into law today," commented ISBG President Alonzo Pierce. "That represents an enormous step forward for this industry and should help to propel investment and positive consumer attitudes toward hemp, cannabis, and CBD moving forward. We are extremely excited about unveiling our new products step-by-step into the marketplace. We have the right partners and an extremely aggressive strategy, and we are set to hit the market at just the right time."

As noted above, the Company has now officially submitted full-scope Trademark applications to the USPTO through its attorney for the brand designations "Calm P19", "Calm P20 Extra", "Charge P19", "Charge P20 Extra", "Align P19", and "Align P20 Extra". These six types will be available both in CBD Gummy and CBD Beverage form.

Also as noted above, the Company has already put together agreements with both BioPulse and Canbiola to offer these product lines for sale on their respective popular CBD marketplace websites. In addition, the Company is working with BioPulse to expand distribution onto Amazon.com and to aggressively market its CBD products at trade shows over coming quarters.

Mr. Pierce continued, "We will hit the New Year running at full stride, with our shares once again available to Canadian investors and our new CBD segment beginning to roll out for live sales. Overall, 2018 was a great turnaround year for ISBG, and I can't express how proud I am of our team. We eliminated debt, streamlined the cap table, removed trading limitations in Canada, uplisted onto the Venture Exchange, and expanded our offering to include strong positioning in the CBD market - probably the most desirable growth market on the planet right now."

About BioPulse Labs: BioPulse Labs is a vertically integrated liquid-based Nanotechnology product manufacturer and incubator. Based out of Provo Utah, BioPulse Labs provides a full service solution to product development, manufacturing and go to market strategy within the Nanotechnology functional supplement and beverage verticals. BioPulse was the first to introduce Nano CBD to the market in 2014 and continues to perfect ways to incorporate CBD and other often difficult to absorb supplements within the functional RTD vertical. The BioPulse nanotechnology is in use in a variety of CBD products, energy drinks, supplements, sports drinks, advanced cellular hydration, water and is also in major distribution. For more information visit: www.biopulselabs.com, info@biopulselabs.com.

About ISBG: ISBG is a Nevada-based brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, specializing in the development, marketing, and global sales of innovative products and brands. The Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and establishing these brands as viable and profitable. ISBG intends to build its own brands while seeking out individual acquisition candidates to continue to develop its pipeline of new brands into the ISBG portfolio. For more information visit: www.isbg.global.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).





