DGAP-Media / 2018-12-20 / 13:57 *Savannah Resources Plc* *Further Zones of Lithium Mineralisation Identified at the Grandao and Pinheiro Deposits* *Mina do Barroso Lithium Project ('MdB' or 'the Project'), Portugal* *HIGHLIGHTS:* · *Reverse Circulation ('RC') and diamond drilling at both the Grandao and Pinheiro Deposits has returned a series of significant lithium intersections, confirming the potential of the project area* · *Key lithium intersections at Grandao include:* · *22.9m at 1.05% Li**2**O from 84.1m in 18GRADD010* · *29.55m at 1.67% Li**2**O**from 95.45m in 18GRADD011* · *53.6m at 1.41% Li**2**O from 65m in 18GRADD014** · *20.7m at 1.21% Li**2**O from 41.5m in18GRADD017*** · *28m at 1.17% Li**2**O from 15m in 18GRARC118* · *18m at 1.47% Li**2**O from 39m in 18GRARC119* · *27m at 1.41% Li**2**O from 36m in 18GRARC120* · *Key Lithium intersections at Pinheiro include:* · *9m at 1.05% Li**2**O from 39m in 18PNRRC012* · *27m at 0.91% Li**2**O from 57m in 18PNRRC017* · Drilling continues to expand both the Grandao and Pinheiro deposits with lithium mineralisation confirmed over significant strike lengths and grades at the Grandao deposit increasing with depth · RC drilling will commence on the Aldeia ground in early 2019 · RC and diamond drilling at the project now total 295 holes for 24,723m · Phase 3 of the metallurgical test-work programme continues and is scheduled to be completed early next year · Drilling operations will take a break over the Christmas and New Year holiday for maintenance and crew holidays *Twin of 18GRARC105 for metallurgical purposes **Twin of 18GRARC63 for metallurgical purposes Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or the 'Company'), the resource development company, is pleased to announce further results from the ongoing reverse circulation and diamond drilling programme at the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project, located in northern Portugal *(Figure 1).* *Savannah's CEO, David Archer said**:*"The ongoing drilling programme at Mina do Barroso continues to define excellent widths and grades of lithium mineralisation at both the Grandao and Pinheiro deposits. Thanks to much of the resource definition work and geotechnical drilling to support the definitive feasibility study being largely complete, we anticipate a slower drilling tempo at the C-100 Mining Lease in 2019. "Over the past months we have had three drill rigs on site and we will be looking to work with the RC rig and only one diamond rig next year. In 2019, we plan for the RC rig to initially drill test the Aldeia ground whereas the diamond rig will focus on obtaining material for the ongoing metallurgical test-work programme as well as some geotechnical drilling. "The year 2018 has been exceptional for the metres drilled and the resource defined in such a quick time and we look forward to continuing excellent progress for the Project next year." Carlean (Nominated Partners Ltd 6625 Adviser) Christopher Raggett / finnCap Ltd Tel: +44 20 7220 Camille Gochez (Broker) 0500 Grant Barker (Equity Whitman Howard Tel: +44 020 Adviser) 7659 1225 Charlotte Page / Lottie St Brides Partners Tel: +44 20 7236 Wadham (Financial PR) Ltd 1177 *About Savannah* Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of our staff and the communities we work with. 