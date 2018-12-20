Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces "NYZ Countdown Calendar"

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2018 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has announced a "New Year's Zee" Countdown Calendar package that will award players Munzee products and exclusive benefits each day leading into 2019.

The NYZ Countdown Calendar is currently for sale in the Freeze Tag Online Store and it will begin awarding gifts on December 26, 2018. At a $30 value, the Countdown Calendar costs $15 and will be for sale until the countdown begins. It will not be for sale once gifts begin to award. Players won't know what they receive until the day of, but these gifts will include munzee products, exclusive badge achievements, and access to in-game specials and more.

"We're extremely grateful to our players' response to our new Calendar programs. This new New Year's Zee Countdown Calendar is a direct result of the success of the Munzee Advent Calendar on Cyber Munzday," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "These programs are a unique way for us to interact with our players each day and encourage consistent gameplay."

Part of the Countdown Calendar will also include a special international celebration of the New Year. As the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2019 in various parts of the world players will be awarded a special surprise for each of the chosen timezones. This fun countdown to 2019 also signals Freeze Tag's dedication to a greater focus on international communities next year. Throughout 2019 Freeze Tag will host a number of in-game campaigns targeted at celebrating worldwide cultures.

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/ .

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531048/Freeze-Tag-Announces-NYZ-Countdown-Calendar