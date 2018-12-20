XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Helps Elves & More Spread Joy with New Bikes

GREENWICH, Conn. - December 20, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has again partnered with Elves & More to surprise 800 children with a new bike this season. This is the thirteenth year that XPO has supported Elves & More in Northeast Ohio.

XPO volunteers will help to assemble the bicycles and deliver them to local boys and girls. Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're proud to give our wholehearted support to the communities where we live and work. Our annual partnership with Elves & More brings joy to children with a gift they can enjoy for years."

Tim House, co-founder of Elves & More, said, "There's something very special about the excitement on a child's face when they receive a new bike - our volunteers will see that look hundreds of times this holiday season. We're extremely grateful to have XPO's support in making this happen."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,529 locations and more than 98,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

About Elves & More

Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is a registered 501(c)3 organization that is made up of hundreds of volunteers. Each board member is also a volunteer; they support the organization by donating their time and services, as well as financial support. Elves & More of Northeast Ohio takes great pride in having no paid staff. The board works diligently at securing in-kind gifts to keep the operating budget low. Approximately 96 cents of every dollar donated to Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is returned to the community in the form of bicycles at Christmas time. You can learn more about Elves & More of Northeast Ohio at http://elvesandmoreneo.org (http://elvesandmoreneo.org/)

