Infobip Is Rated Tier 1 SMS Firewall Vendor by Mobile Carriers Globally in Rocco Research Survey

LONDON, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infobip, a global communication platform for businesses has been ranked Tier 1 SMS firewall vendor for the second consecutive year. Tier 1 means that across all categories, Infobip reached 4-5 points out of 5. The ROCCO Research Survey included 92 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in 104 countries. Infobip scored in categories including Quality of Service, Threat Protection Capabilities, Knowledge of SMS Market and Trends, Transparency, and Technical Support to name a few.

Highly capable SMS firewalls and accompanying monetization services are crucial tools for mobile operators, allowing them to protect their network and subscribers from unsolicited and improperly charged SMS messages.

According to research house Mobilesquared, the number of A2P messages sent is expected to reach 2.8 trillion by year 2020.

"Protecting your customers from unauthorized traffic is very important for both MNOs and the messaging industry. Undergoing a critical evaluation of 92 carriers receiving optimal satisfaction rates for our sGate SMS firewall and accompanying monetization consultancy, is monumental to Infobip. I am incredibly proud of the accomplishment of the ROCCO results, the teamwork and the dedication living within the Infobip Engineering Powerhouse bringing our company the realization of this success," said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

Infobip's recent award recognitions also include receiving four awards at the Capacity Messaging and SMS Global Awards, including Best Anti-Fraud Solution for the sGate SMS firewall. The company also ranked The World's Top-rated A2P SMS Provider in the ROCCO industry survey in July 2018.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 60 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.