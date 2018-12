BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY) Thursday announced the appointment of Nilanjan Roy as chief financial office, effective March 1, 2019. Roy, a Chartered Accountant, has been with Bharati Airtel for the last 13 years.



The company said Jayesh Sanghrajka will be the inerim CFO.



