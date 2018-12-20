

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region continued to grow but remained subdued in the month of December, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The report said the diffusion index for current general activity dropped to 9.4 in December after tumbling to 12.9 in November.



While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to rise to 15.0.



