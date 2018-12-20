PowerPlan Inc.: New Software Features Empower Asset Managers to Optimize Asset Investments

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leading provider of strategic corporate performance management for asset-intensive companies, has announced the release of Asset Investment Optimization version 7.0.

The latest enhancements to PowerPlan's Asset Investment Optimization solution provide greater scenario analysis, highlighting regional needs and scheduled events, and help asset managers plan for efficiencies in the delivery of their investments. Version 7.0 includes a powerful what-if analysis tool specifically designed to assess the entire lifecycle impact of proposed assets, beyond like-for-like replacement. This new version allows users to quickly and intuitively process scenarios to optimize lifecycle strategy, sustainably meet performance goals, stay within resource constraints, and consider different intervention methodologies.

"In recent years, we've seen asset management practices evolve and reach new levels of sophistication," said Orest Werbowy, Senior Solution Consultant, Asset Investment Optimization, at PowerPlan. "When developing Asset Investment Optimization 7.0, PowerPlan focused on the future ways our customers may utilize the solution to scale to their growing needs."

Working within budget limits, portfolio managers often need to evaluate the trade-offs between project options to see the overall impact on cost, risk and other portfolio performance measures. Asset Investment Optimization 7.0, empowers asset managers to recommend investment plans that optimize on both the timing and duration of each project in the portfolio.

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization - empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com .

