SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Telecom Towers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Among the structure-based category classification, the segment for monopole towers is accounting for the maximum demand due to their smaller tower footprint, better aesthetics, and cost-effective deployment. According to SpendEdge's latest report on telecom towers, regions such as APAC are accounting for more than 70% of the total market share. This growth can be accredited to factors such as the adoption of the 4G network, hyperdensification of small cells, and infrastructural development for facilitating 5G and IoT. Get your free sample copy of the telecom tower procurement market intelligence report here.

This telecom tower procurement research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the supply market forecasts from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also analyzes the impact of key volume and cost drivers on the spend potential to help buyers identify cost-saving opportunities. Talk to Us to get a personalized version of this telecom tower market intelligence report for free.

"It is recommended that buyers partner with suppliers who have a larger geographical presence. This will help buyers with plans to expand their facilities to engage with the same vendors and reduce their supplier selection cost," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This telecom tower procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Adoption of collocation facilities

Raw material price inflation

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the telecom networkingcategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Telecom tower

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threatof new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

