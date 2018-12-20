China's Ganzhou Promotes Tourism in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The local government of southeast China's Ganzhou City in Jiangxi Province and Ganzhou Tourism Development Committee held a city tourism promotion event in Germany'sHamburg. Known as the "Orange Capital of the World" and an ecologically advanced city, Ganzhou aims to draw more tourists and boost friendly exchanges with the German port city.

"Located on the coast of the North Sea, Hamburg is Germany's gateway to the world and a bridgehead for Sino-German cooperation to promote the Belt and Road Initiative. Ganzhou, on the other hand, is also an important city in the Belt and Road region, and launched its train service to Hamburg in 2017, opening a new chapter in economic and trade exchanges between the two places," said Guo Sufang, deputy mayor of Ganzhou.

"I hope that this promotion event will further promote the cooperation between the two cities and the two countries in the tourism industry, so that mutually beneficial and common development will be achieved," Guo added.

Established in 1973, the Hamburg China Friendship Association is the oldest of its kind in the city, according to Dr. Jens-Christian Posselt, director of the association. "Both Ganzhou and Hamburg are waterside cities, with the Ganjiang River winding through Ganzhou while Hamburg being a port city and known as the 'City of Bridges'," he said. So he brought a Hamburg sailing boat model as a gift to the people of Ganzhou. "May this sailing boat carry the friendship of Ganzhou and Hamburg people and sail afar," he added.

A licensing ceremony was also held at the promotion event. Liu Wenyan, head of the Ganzhou Tourism Development Committee, offered licenses to German tourism agencies for qualifying for offering inbound tourism services into China. The two sides agreed to carry out in-depth cooperation in the joint development of the Ganzhou tourist route and better publicity of Ganzhou tourism.

After the promotion event, attendees enjoyed a photo exhibition highlighting the features of Ganzhou as an old Chinese revolutionary base, cradle of the Hakka people, ancient Song Dynasty city in the south of the Yangtze River and an ecologically advanced city.

