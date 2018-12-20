New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "California Cannabis Market Offers Growth for Cultivation Suppliers as Authorities Tackle Licensing Backlog," featuring Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD)

As a large hydroponics company whose reach includes its ZenHydro brand, Sugarmade could become a leading supplier to California's cannabis industry. As companies expand to serve the growing market and new companies emerge alongside them, they will depend on cultivation supplies, and Sugarmade is forecasting accelerating revenue growth as a result.

Around 6,000 licenses have been issued on a temporary basis, with 1,054 of them about to expire. Given the further disruption to the industry that problem could cause, authorities seem to be speeding up their efforts to tackle the backlog. The licensing agency has started issuing annual permits, and industry insiders expect this process to accelerate over the next few weeks. More licenses will mean more companies cultivating cannabis, which will mean more purchases from cultivation suppliers such as Sugarmade.

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. Sugarmade's brands include ZenHydro.com, CarryOutSupplies.com, and BudLife Cannabis Storage Solutions. For more information on the company's products, please visit www.Sugarmade.com.

