SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global MRO-PPE Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Stringent regulations for employee safety norms are compelling end-user industries such as construction and mining to increase their expenditure on safety solutions. This is consequently accelerating the category spend momentum. According to the predictions made in this MRO-PPE procurement research report, the growth of the mining industry in APAC will drive the demand for MRO-PPE solutions during the forecast period. Download the Free Sample of the MRO-PPE market intelligence report here!

This market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for the MRO-PPE solutions. This MRO-PPE procurement research report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality MRO-PPE solutions. Not what you are looking for? Request for a free customization

"Implementing advanced VMI solutions for procuring PPE will aid in eliminating volume purchase and reduce associated inventory storage costs," said SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav. "Such solutions will also help avoid out-of-stock situations for commonly used PPE," added Sumit.

This MRO-PPE market intelligence report has highlighted the following KPIs to play a key role in influencing category spend. They include:

Efficient management of cost-to-wear ratio

Perform a cost-benefit analysis of disposable vs. reusable equipment

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: MRO-PPE

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

