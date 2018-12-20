

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that the European Commission has approved Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate) in a pressurised metered-dose inhaler or pMDI as a maintenance dual bronchodilator treatment to relieve symptoms in adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.



Bevespi Aerosphere is the first medicine in its class to be approved by the EC in a pMDI. The approval offers patients with COPD an important new choice of inhaler device.



Bevespi Aerosphere is also approved in the US, Canada, Australia, Turkey and Taiwan as a dual bronchodilator for the long-term maintenance treatment of COPD.



COPD is a progressive disease which can cause obstruction of airflow in the lungs resulting in debilitating bouts of breathlessness.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX