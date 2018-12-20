

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation slowed in November, data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



Producer prices rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in November after a 5.8 percent increase in October, which was the lowest in three months.



In the domestic market, producer prices rose 5.7 percent annually in November and by 1.8 percent on foreign market.



Producer prices fell 0.7 percent monthly in November after a 1.3 percent rise in the previous month. The decline was the first in seven months.



Domestic market prices dropped 0.8 percent, while foreign market prices edged up 0.1 percent.



