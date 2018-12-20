MJ Harvest, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Minority Interest in G4 Products LLC, Making G4 a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2018 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJHI)

MJHI announces that it has completed the acquisition of G4 Products, LLC ("G4"). MJHI had previously acquired 51% of G4, through which it holds the intellectual property for the Debudder Bucket Lid line of products. With the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in the Company, MJHI gains additional flexibility in directing the operations of the company and retains 100% of the revenues and profits from sales of the Debudder Products. G4 will continue to source and distribute the inventory of Debudder products to its distribution network, The distribution channel now includes: Original Ventures, Inc. (United States); Agro Exports, LLC (International Markets); Horticultura Technica S.L.U. (Spain); Horticultura Técnica de Chile S.A. (South America); Stealth Garden (Australia); and we will soon be adding a distribution network in Mexico. MJHI also markets its products through www.procannagro.com, a professional designed and maintained marketing web site providing companies and products access to the ever growing global markets for horticultural and agricultural tools and implements.

Patrick Bilton, CEO of MJHI, noted that "the first product shipments have now been received in Spain, and Australia, and the Company is preparing a shipment of product to Chile for introduction to the South American markets." Stealth Garden recently attended the Health Hemp and Innovation Expo on December 8 and 9, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia and the product was well received with orders at the show and a long list of interested buyers.

Patrick also stated that "we are pleased by the continuing progress with the Debudder Product line and look forward to adding other products and companies to our portfolio in the near future. The progress with the Debudder line was a substantial factor in the agreement by the minority holders of G4 to sell the remaining interest to MJHI. We appreciate their confidence in our efforts to date."

About MJ Harvest: MJ Harvest acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. We recently launched ProCannaGro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for our product brands and technologies. We are currently building our product lines and distribution channels. Please contact us if you have a product or technology that would benefit from an enhanced marketing program and international distribution channels.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

