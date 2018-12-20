A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their demand management study for a food manufacturing company. The client is one of the leading companies in the food manufacturing industry. The company offers services in 100 strategic locations across the globe and generates an annual revenue of over $27 billion. They were interested in incorporating demand planning practices to help predict future demand patterns and respond proactively to changing customers' needs. They were also determined to respond to the shortcomings of traditional supply chain management and implement a holistic end-to-end process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005476/en/

Demand management study for a food manufacturing company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The food manufacturing industry is witnessing strong growth in terms of sales over the last decade. The growth has compelled companies in the food industry to meet their consumers' demands and tailor their products accordingly. Demand management process is an effective way to analyze customers' needs and determine the capabilities of the supply chain. It helps organizations to match their supply with the market's demand and execute plans with minimal disruptions. Demand management can also help companies to improve production or alert consumers about the revised shipment times.

Request a free proposal to know how demand management process can help you drive better business outcomes for your organization by predicting sales and revenues.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Factors such as government regulations, efficiency, and the expansion of new products will inhibit the growth of the food manufacturing industry in the coming years."

With the help of the demand management solutions proposed by the experts at Infiniti Research, the client was able to predict the product demand accurately. In addition, they were able to prepare their organizational budget and allocate resources efficiently. The demand management solutions also helped the organization to compare actual demand with the management's expectations and adjust its business models accordingly.

Infiniti Research's demand management process helped the client to:

Implement a holistic end-to-end process.

Predict the product demand and fulfill customer orders.

To know how demand management process can help you drive business growth by predicting future demands, Get in touch with our experts!

Infiniti Research's demand management process offered predictive insights on:

Identifying demand forecasts.

Comparing actual demand with the management's expectations.

Request more information to know how demand management process can help you in formulating precise business models.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005476/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us