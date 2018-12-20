Technavio analysts forecast the global aircraft cabin lighting market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of the mood-lighting system is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global aircraft cabin lighting market 2018-2022. Visual contort, as well as the influence of lighting on the physical and mental levels, have become increasingly essential for people. Mood-lighting has become a standard feature on new aircraft deliveries, while several airlines have started retrofitting LED lighting in older cabins.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market is the increased demand for innovative cabin lighting:

Global aircraft cabin lighting market: Increased demand for innovative cabin lighting

Factors such as technological advancements and stiff competition among airlines have prompted the adoption of several strategic measures such as investing in innovative cabin lightings in order to capture a larger share of the air traffic. Lighting in aircraft cabins is essential to augment passengers' travel experience as well as for the individual branding of airlines.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace products, "Passengers see cabin ambiance as one of the most important elements of their overall flying experience, thus, lighting helps impact the onboard experience of in a positive way. Use of ceiling sidewalls to control the intensity of cabin lighting offers an augmented lighting experience, and the subsequent warm or cool tone of the light stimulates an unconscious response from the individual."

Global aircraft cabin lighting market: Segmentation analysis

The global aircraft cabin lighting market research report provides market segmentation by product type (wall, ceiling, and floor lighting; reading lighting; and lavatory lighting) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The wall, ceiling, and floor lighting segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 81% of the market. This product type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 42%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

