Ukraine House Returns to Davos in 2019

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA), Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF), Victor Pinchuk Foundation and Horizon Capital for a second consecutive year will launch Ukraine House in Davos alongside the World Economic Forum to showcase the new Ukraine, a vibrant and dynamic European democracy leveraging its competitive advantages in "brains, hands and grains". Its theme will continue to be Ukraine: Creativity, Innovation, Opportunity. Ukraine House Davos will be held at Promenade 62, Davos, Switzerland from January 21-25, 2019.

Building on the success of last year, where more than 5,000 people enjoyed the experience, Ukraine House Davos is an opportunity for influential thinkers, leaders, entrepreneurs and business people to gather to discover one of Europe's most promising emerging markets.

"Ukraine is a modern, European country with a rich heritage and cultural legacy spanning over a thousand years, undergoing the most extensive societal and economic transformation in its history", said Alexa Chopivsky, Executive Director of Ukraine House Davos. "We are delighted to amplify Ukraine's voice on the global stage and substantial progress made, resulting in a paradigm shift in investors' perception of Ukraine and its talented people."

Ukraine House Davos will feature panels on women trailblazers, technology, new energy, creative industries, character in leadership and much more. Among invited speakers are Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor; Malala, the Nobel Prize winner; Gerard Seijts, Ivey Business School, Executive Director, Ian O. Ihnatowycz Institute for Leadership; Elliot Gerson, Executive Vice President, Aspen Institute; Fred Kempe, President, Atlantic Council; Ieva Ilves, former First Lady, Estonia; Daniel Bilak, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, UkraineInvest; Michael Yurkovich, CEO of TIU Canada; Karl Sturen, founder and CEO Vindcraft; Fabienne Demol, Executive Vice-President, Global Head of Business Development, Total Eren; and actress Lupita Nyong'o. They will be joined by additional high profile speakers, who will be announced in due course.

Planned events include UkraineInvest sponsoring a day focused on investment opportunities in Ukraine and the National Investment Council of Ukraine holding a closed-door, high-level meeting at the venue. There will also be events in association with the Atlantic Council, Aspen Institute, Global Citizen Forum and Bohdan Hawrylyshyn Family Foundation. A full agenda will be released shortly on www.ukrainehousedavos.com. The public is invited to follow the event via social media on ukrainehousedavos.

About Ukraine House Davos

Ukraine House Davos is a multi-format venue, powered by Co-Organizers Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA), Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF), Victor Pinchuk Foundation and Horizon Capital. Ukraine House Davos is proud of its all-female, five-member Organizing Committee who have volunteered significant time and energy to launch this event, including Svitlana Grytsenko (Victor Pinchuk Foundation), Jaroslawa Johnson (WNISEF), Lenna Koszarny (Horizon Capital), Olga Afanasyeva (UVCA), and Alexa Chopivsky (Ukraine House Davos).

In addition to the generous support of its Co-Organizers and Gold Sponsor Temerty Foundation, Panel Sponsors of Ukraine House Davos include EBS, Effective Investments LLC, First Generation Management, ICU, IT Ukraine Association, TA Ventures, TIU Canada, and UFUTURE Investment Group.

Ukraine House Davos is supported by UkraineInvest, National Investment Council, Ukrainian World Congress, Aspen Institute, Aspen Institute Kyiv, and the Atlantic Council.

