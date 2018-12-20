Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 202 MW order featuring tallest turbines in USA

Portland, 20 December 2018

Vestas has received an order for 56 V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode for an undisclosed wind project in the U.S.

With 112m tall towers and a tip height of 180m, the project will be the tallest in the U.S. Deploying taller towers unlocks new and previously unharnessed wind resource areas, and further increases the project's annual energy production.

"We're pleased to expand our tall tower technology and 4 MW platform," said Chris Brown, President of Vestas' sales and service division in the United States and Canada. "The combination of taller towers and 4 MW technology is perfectly designed to extract the abundant resource at the site, and deliver low-cost, reliable energy to the community and customer".

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a ten-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise uptime and energy production and ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project.

Deliveries will begin in the third quarter of 2019, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter.





