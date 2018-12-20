Technavio analysts forecast the global anhydrous borax market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increase in demand from the solar energy sector is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global anhydrous borax market 2018-2022. The rising demand for borosilicate glass, due to the green energy policies and fossil energy costs, is expected to fuel the consumption of anhydrous borax. Solar collector tubes at power stations and solar water heating use collector tubes made of borosilicate glass to gather the reflected radiation to generate electricity. Specialized borosilicate glasses are used in photovoltaic cells that have high impact resistance, compatibility, and strength-to-weight ratio. Growth in the global renewable energy industry is mainly driven by voluntary procurement of solar projects by corporations and utilities.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global anhydrous borax market is the increase in the demand for anhydrous borax from developing countries:

Global anhydrous borax market: Increase in the demand for anhydrous borax from developing countries

Developing economies such as China, Brazil, the Philippines, and Indonesia display a high demand for anhydrous borax. Factors such as availability of raw materials, land, and low-cost labor, low transportation costs, and comparatively lenient government regulations and policies are enabling several vendors anhydrous borax in shifting their manufacturing bases to these countries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "In developing countries in APAC and South America, factors such as the ever-rising population, high disposable incomes, and increasing purchasing power are attracting heavy investments in the construction, glass manufacturing, and cosmetics industries. The governments of these countries invest considerably in the housing industry due to urbanization and improved standard of living."

Global anhydrous borax market: Segmentation analysis

The global anhydrous borax market research report provides market segmentation by application (glass, glazes and enamels, and agriculture) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The glass segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 48% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 55%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase in its market share.

