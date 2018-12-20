Technavio analysts forecast the global heavy-duty trucks steering system market to register a CAGR close to 2%, according to their latest market research report. However, during the forecast period, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate on a year-on-year basis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005490/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global heavy-duty trucks steering system market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Truck platooning driving the growth of automated steering wheels is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global heavy-duty trucks steering system market 2018-2022. The truck platooning concept (enabled by automated driving technologies) is set to be the future of the transportation industry. In a truck platoon, multiple trucks travel at an aerodynamically efficient distance and chive cooperatively by maintaining distance at high speeds. Truck platooning is currently being tested across the globe with the aim to commercialize such technologies soon. However, it is expected to get commercialized in the near future and major truck OEMs such as Volvo, Volkswagen (Scania), Daimler, MAN, UD, Hino, PACCAR (Peterbilt), Isuzu, and Iveco have been showcasing autonomous capabilities to play a critical role in development and commercialization of truck platooning technology. Increase in truck platooning would increase the demand for automated steering systems, which will have a positive impact on the global heavy-duty trucks steering system market in the near future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global heavy-duty trucks steering system market is the adoption of dynamic steering:

Global heavy-duty trucks steering system market: Dynamic steering for heavy-duty trucks

The steering system market for heavy-duty trucks is expected to witness a slow growth rate during the forecast period. A decade ago, buyers of commercial vehicles focused on features that were more functional in nature and offered better performance, reliability, and durability. However, at present, fleet operators are emphasizing on safety, comfort, and convenient features such as driver fatigue detection, collision avoidance, attention assist, dynamic steering system, surround-view parking, and lane departure warning (LDW) systems. This demand has pushed the heavy-duty trucks manufacturers to start adapting the dynamic steering system. It has been reported that heavy-duty trucks are prone to collisions involving lane departure and rear-end collisions than other types of collision. The dynamic steering system plays a crucial role in avoiding such incidents, as advanced driver assisted steering technologies to enhance the control of the driver over the vehicle. Dynamic steering manufacturers are also integrating the dynamic steering system with stability assist and lane keeping assist. These advantages increase the adoption of the dynamic steering system in heavy-duty trucks, which would positively impact the global heavy-duty trucks steering system market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "Apart from factors such as dynamic steering for heavy duty trucks, the increasing adoption of heavy-duty trucks in India and Eastern Europe and the advent of active rear axle steering system for heavy-duty trucks are two other major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global heavy-duty trucks steering system market."

Global heavy-duty trucks steering system market: Segmentation analysis

The global heavy-duty trucks steering system market research report provides market segmentation by region, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 43% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global heavy-duty trucks steering system market and register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005490/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com