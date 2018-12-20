Frost & Sullivan's Oil & Gas Innovation Council to Spotlight Completion Designs of the Future

Join a panel of energy experts for a complimentary Hot Topic Breakfast disclosing the key innovations in hydraulic fracturing set to drive down well costs

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream oil & gas is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation. One of the industry segments prime for disruption is completions or hydraulic fracturing, as it uses the most manual processes and accounts for the most expensive phase in E&P. While the potential for growth in key basins like the Permian, Marcellus, and Eagle Ford is promising, the only path forward for sustained development in the completions segment is the adoption of emerging technologies and innovative business models, many from lesser-known companies.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Oil & Gas Innovation Council and a panel of experts as they discuss which emerging technologies, best practices, new business models, and leading companies will shape the future of hydraulic fracturing at its upcoming Hot Topic Breakfast, Wednesday, January 16, 2018, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM CSTat the Embassy Suites by Hilton - Houston Energy Corridor in Houston, Texas. Ethan Smith, vice president, Oil & Gas at Frost & Sullivan, will moderate the breakfast, which will provide insight from several industry experts including Ron Dusterhoft, technology fellow at Halliburton and Ian Bryant, President and chief executive officer at Packers Plus.

"Drilling lateral length and increased proppant intensity has been a boon to rig contractors and frac sand companies; however the cost of completions is breaking the operators' proverbial bank," said Smith. "For the E&P industry to withstand violent swings in oil prices, hydraulic fracturing costs must come under control, mostly through the adoption of emerging technologies and new business models."

Key takeaways include:

Find out which technologies will reduce hydraulic fracturing costs in the next 5 years

Discover which Industry 4.0 technologies are expected to have the greatest impact on the future of completion designs

Explore which startup companies will make the greatest impact on completion advances

Learn which operators are leading the adoption of advanced completion designs

