

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - A German court ruled that Apple (AAPL) has violated Qualcomm patents on iPhones with Intel modems - meaning all units sold in Germany. Apple supplier Qorvo violated an 'envelope tracking' patent held by Qualcomm, vital to conservation of battery power while the modem is active. The ban will not immediately take place in Germany if Apple appeals the ruling, according to the reports.



'Competition authorities around the world have repeatedly found Qualcomm's licensing practices unlawful, yet Qualcomm continues to try to achieve the same results through a campaign of patent lawsuits,' Intel's general counsel, Steven Rodgers, reportedly said . 'These lawsuits have been largely unsuccessful, and at best would reduce innovation and raise prices.'



