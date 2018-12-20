The global subsea manifolds market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005512/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global subsea manifolds market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global subsea manifolds market is the recovery of crude oil prices. The crude oil prices play a pivotal role in the production of fuel in the market. In 2014, the sudden fall in crude oil prices impacted the offshore drilling segment as the development of an offshore site is a complex and expensive process, and the return on investment happens over a long timeframe. However, the prices of crude oil are recovering, resulting in companies increasing their offshore E&P activities. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the subsea manifolds market.

This market research report on the global subsea manifolds market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of ERD technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global subsea manifolds market:

Global subsea manifolds market: Development of ERD technology

The extended reach drilling (ERD) technology is widely used for a range of purposes including shallow, onshore, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater drilling sites. Using ERD technology eliminates the need for offshore infrastructure, thereby reducing the overall cost of oil and gas exploration and, in the process, reduces the impact of such activities on the environment. Therefore, the adoption of such technologies is expected to impact the global subsea manifolds market.

"Apart from the recovery of crude oil prices, the global subsea manifolds market is expected to be positively influenced by the increase in offshore oil and gas investments, and the rise in a number of subsea wells during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global subsea manifolds market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global subsea manifolds market by application (production, and injection), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 60%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005512/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com